WWE returns to Houston on 25-city tour starting July 16

HOUSTON (CW39) — World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will return to live event touring with a 25-city schedule through Labor Day. The tour will debut this July in Texas with a trio of shows:

Friday, July 16: SmackDown – Toyota Center in Houston

Sunday, July 18: Money In The Bank – Dickies Arena in Fort Worth

Monday, July 19: Raw – American Airlines Center in Dallas

Tickets for the live events in Houston, Fort Worth and Dallas go on sale this Wednesday, May 26 at 11AM ET/10 AM CT. Tickets for Houston will be available via ToyotaCenter.com.

Additional tour stops and on-sale dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

