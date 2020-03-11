WWE/report: Rob Gronkowski is close to finalizing a deal with WWE

(FOX NEWS) — Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is “deep in talks with WWE and close to finalizing a deal,” per Ryan Satin on WWE Backstage on Tuesday.

Satin said that it’s unclear how WWE would use Gronkowski but that he could appear on WWE SmackDown on Friday, March 20 in New Orleans.

Gronkowski played nine years for the Pats and won three Super Bowls. He appeared on the WrestleMania 33 preshow in April 2017 and helped Mojo Rawley defeat Jinder Mahal for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Talk of Gronkowski signing with the WWE have persisted alongside chatter that he’ll return to the field after retiring following the 2018 season.

