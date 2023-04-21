CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University’s student-run radio station, KWTS The One 91.1, will celebrate “Vinylthon” on April 22.

According to a WTAMU press release, to honor “Vinylthon,” radio stations around the world will play “vinyl-only” tracks from midnight to midnight on April 22.

“This is our third time to participate in Vinylthon, and each year the students grow more and more excited,” said Dane Glenn, KWTS adviser. “Playing vinyl is much more than nostalgia or retro or vintage; the classic pop and hiss is its own music to get lost in, to adorn the accompanying track. That sound is incomparable and unmatchable.”

Vinylthon has now been sponsored by the College Radio Foundation for eight years, providing a fundraiser for its efforts to get scholarships to college radio students.

Officials said rotating pairs of WT students will cover a 2-hour shift, potential listeners can tune in on 91.1 FM or via live stream at wtamu.edu/kwts.

“Vinylthon allows us to reminisce and appreciate how afar we have come with music and music distribution, as well as give our students a chance to participate in how radio stations use to run in a time decades ago,” Brae Foust, KWTS program director and Amarillo native pursuing his second bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism.

KWTS detailed that Vinylthon will feature music from a variety of decades and genres.

“It will be like a wide-ranging mixtape,” Glenn said. “All the vinyl is donated by our DJs and interested WT staff members, so we’ll play whatever music they have that’s appropriate for the radio.”

Officials invite listeners to call in requests for songs or drop by Schaeffer Studio, located in Room 152 in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex on WT’s Canyon campus.