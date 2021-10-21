WTAMU to host Halloween-centered musical starting Oct. 28

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced the details of its new Halloween-centered musical production which is scheduled to premiere on Oct. 28.

According to a news release from the university, the university’s theater program is premiering its production of “Monstersongs,” a rock musical song cycle, on-demand beginning Oct. 28. The production will be available through Nov. 1, with a special screening scheduled for 11 p.m. Oct. 30 in the Branding Iron Theatre on the university’s Canyon campus.

“Monstersongs” follows a young girl, played by Signe Elder, a sophomore musical theatre major from Lubbock, who wanders into a world of monsters, including a troll, vampires, a mummy and a Yeti. This production was recorded over several weeks throughout Amarillo and Canyon, as well as the School of Music’s on-campus recording studio at Mary Moody Northen Hall.

Bradley Behrmann, an assistant professor of musical theatre at WTAMU and the director of the production, said this has been a learning experience for the cast and crew.

“I’m especially proud of all of the training that has happened on this production. In addition to the student directing and design team, we have a number of WT debuts with this show. And in some ways, we’ve been able to make this process feel a bit more of a typical theatrical process for our students,” Behrmann said in the release. “At this stage of the pandemic, we’ve been able to gather safely more frequently which has allowed not only more scope and nuance in the rehearsal process but more of an integration of designers throughout.”

Tickets for the production are $10 for individual viewing and $20 for family viewing. Tickets for an ASL-enhanced production during the same streaming window also are available for the same price. Tickets for the Oct. 30 live screening at WTAMU are $12 for adults, $8 for students and seniors and free for WT students, faculty and staff with a BuffGold card.