CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A student string quartet from West Texas A&M University are traveling to New York City in May to bring their jams to Carnegie Hall, according to a recent announcement from the university.

According to a news release, the JAMS Quartet will perform on May 27 at the Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall. This comes after the quartet recently won the collegiate strings category of the American Protégé International Competition of Romantic Music.

The quartet consists of the following West Texas A&M University students:

Jasmin Caldera, the viola player and a sophomore health science/pre-dental major from Amarillo;

Sydney Buckner, the second violinist and senior animal science/pre-vet major from Amarillo;

Josenir Cerqueira Jr., the first violinist and graduate student in instrumental performance from Brazil;

Anna Ng, the cello player and freshman biology major from Amarillo.

Officials said in the release that the quartet was formed four years ago when Buckner, Caldera and Ng were students at Tascosa High School. At Carnegie Hall, the quartet is expected to play the first movement of Fanny Mendelssohn’s String Quartet.

Evgeny Zvonnikov, the Harrington lecturer in violin for the university, said in the release it is atypical for active string quartets to consist of a majority of non-music majors.

“I really appreciate and respect their dedication. Besides their regular degree requirements, they are able to find time for personal practice, quartet rehearsals, orchestra rehearsals and private lessons,” Zvonnikov said in the release. “…As a coach, it is a pleasure to work with students who (are) willing to put in extra work for their development as artists. As a teacher, I (am) pleased to see their progress and their professional development as a chamber group and as individuals. I am glad that they have an opportunity to perform in one of the most famous concert halls in the world. It’s a great first step on their future professional journeys, wherever they might lead.”

The JAMS quartet is expected to give an on-campus performance in the spring to raise funds for the trip, according to the release. Those details will be announced at a later date.