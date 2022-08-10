CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from West Texas A&M University’s Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts recently released its 2022-23 arts calendar, including music, arts, theatre and dance offerings that members of the Texas Panhandle community will be able to partake in.

According to a news release from the university, the season will include what officials are calling a “jam-packed” slate of exhibitions, concerts and recitals, along with dance pieces and theatrical performances. These performances include collaborations with various arts entities, such as Chamber Music Amarillo, the Lone Star Ballet and the Amarillo Museum of Art.

“Not only do this season`s performances and exhibitions offer hands-on educational experiences for our students, but they also offer phenomenal entertainment and enlightenment for on- and off-campus audiences,” Jessica Mallard, the dean of the Harrington College of Fine Arts at West Texas A&M University, said in the release.

The schedule, which is subject to change, consists of the following free and ticketed events:

August

Aug. 26: “Silent Reflections” performance by Women from Mars; 7:30 p.m., Branding Iron Theatre; tickets $10, free for WT theater students;

Aug. 30: Fall Faculty Showcase concert; 7:30 p.m., Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall; fre e.

September

Sep. 1 to 30: WT Faculty Show, Dord Fitz Formal Gallery; opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 1; free;

Sept. 22: “Extraordinary Acclaim: An Evening with the Opera Cowgirls,” open to members of The Arts at WT: A Subscription Series;

Sept. 27: Faculty trio concert featuring Sarah Beckham-Turner, soprano; Guglielmo Manfredi, horn; and Sarah Rushing, piano; 7:30 p.m., Northen Recital Hall; free;

Sept. 28 to Oct. 2: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” musical theatre performance; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28-30 and Oct. 1, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 2; Happy State Bank Studio Theatre; tickets $16 adults, $12 seniors and students, free for WT students, faculty and staff with Buff Gold Card;

Sept. 30: “Don`t Bring Me Down” Homecoming Rock Concert featuring Flashback!, WT Symphony Orchestra and guests; 7:30 p.m., Northen Recital Hall; tickets $10.

October

Oct. 6 to 28: Michael Merriman master of fine arts exhibition, Dord Fitz Formal Gallery; opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 6; free;

Oct. 13: Fall choir concert; 7:30 p.m., Northen Recital Hall; free;

Oct. 20: “Ragtime Homage: Respect through Music”: open to members of The Arts at WT: A Subscription Series;

Oct. 25: Guest piano recital featuring Richard Fountain and Derek Parsons; 7:30 p.m., Northen Recital Hall; free;

Oct. 28 to 30 and Nov. 4 to 6: “The Laramie Project” theater performance; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28-29 and Nov. 4-5, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 30 and Nov. 6; Branding Iron Theatre; tickets $12 adults, $8 seniors and students, free for WT students, faculty and staff with Buff Gold Card;

Oct. 29: WT Symphony and Friends featuring Ensemble Next and Amarillo College Orchestra; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29, Northen Recital Hall; free.

November

Nov. 3 to 30: Marcia Tippit master of fine arts exhibition, Dord Fitz Formal Gallery; opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 3; free;

Nov. 4: Harrington String Quartet; 7:30 p.m., Northen Recital Hall; tickets $20;

Nov. 9, 11 and 13: “Postcard from Morocco” opera performance; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 and 11, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 13, Northen Recital Hall; tickets $15;

Nov. 10: Guest artist recital featuring Greer Grimsley, bass, and Keith Chambers, piano; 7:30 p.m., Northen Recital Hall; tickets $25;

Nov. 17 to 20: “Falling into Dance” performance; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17-19, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 20; Happy State Bank Studio Theatre; tickets $12 adults, $8 seniors and students, free for WT students, faculty and staff with Buff Gold Card;

Nov. 21: WT Jazz Bands concert; 7:30 p.m., Northen Recital Hall; free;

Nov. 22: WT Percussion Ensemble concert; 7:30 p.m., Northen Recital Hall; free;

Nov. 28-29: Student Showcase recitals; 4 p.m., Northen Recital Hall; free;

Nov. 30: WT Concert Band concert; 6 p.m., Northen Recital Hall; free;

Nov. 30: WT Symphonic Band concert; 8 p.m., Northen Recital Hall; free.

December

Dec. 1 to Jan. 27: Bachelor of Fine Arts student exhibition, Dord Fitz Formal Gallery; opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 1; free;

Dec. 3: Chamber Singers Christmas concert; 7:30 p.m., Fine Arts Complex Recital Hall; free;

Dec. 4: “Music of the Christmas Season”; 4 and 7 p.m., Northen Recital Hall; free, but tickets required.

January 2023

Jan. 27: Faculty Grand Recital; 7:30 p.m., Northen Recital Hall; free;

Jan. 28: “A Night at the Opera” dinner and drinks gala; 6 p.m., Alumni Banquet Hall; ticket prices TBD.

February 2023

Feb. 2 to 24: Marcus Melton faculty exhibition, Dord Fitz Formal Gallery; opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 2; free;

Feb. 10 to 12 and 16 to 18: “Sweeney Todd” musical theatre performance; 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10-11 and 16-18, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 12, Branding Iron Theatre; tickets $16 adults, $12 seniors and students, free for WT students, faculty and staff with Buff Gold Card;

Feb. 12: WT Symphonic Band concert; 7:30 p.m., Northen Recital Hall; free;

Feb. 17: Harrington String Quartet concert; 7:30 p.m., Amarillo College Concert Hall Theatre; tickets $20;

Feb. 19: WT Chorale pre-tour concert; 2 p.m., Northen Recital Hall; free;

Feb. 24: Grace Hamilton Piano Festival opening recital featuring Hsiang Tu; 7:30 p.m., Northen Recital Hall; free;

Feb. 25: Grace Hamilton Piano Festival honors recital; 3 p.m., Fine Arts Complex Recital Hall; free.

March 2023

March 2 to 31: Charles Irvin visiting artist exhibition, Dord Fitz Formal Gallery; opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. on March 2; free;

March 4: WT Symphony Orchestra concert; 7:30 p.m., Northen Recital Hall; free;

March 5: WT Concert Band concert; 7:30 p.m., Northen Recital Hall; free;

March 23: “Lasting Legacy: A Tribute to Sybil B. Harrington”; open to members of The Arts at WT: A Subscription Series;

March 29 to April 2: “Bull in a China Shop” theatre performance; 7:30 p.m. March 29 to April 1, 2:30 p.m. April 1 and 2, Happy State Bank Studio Theatre; tickets $12 adults, $8 seniors and students, free for WT students, faculty and staff with Buff Gold Card.

April 2023

April 4: WT Percussion Ensemble concert; 7:30 p.m., Northen Recital Hall; free;

April 6 to 23: Joey Martinez master of fine arts exhibition, Dord Fitz Formal Gallery; opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. on April 6; free;

April 25: WT Choir concert; 7:30 p.m., Northen Recital Hall; free;

April 27: “Artistic Admiration: Showcase of Art and Beyond”; open to members of The Arts at WT: A Subscription Series;

April 27: WT Jazz Band concert; 7:30 p.m., Northen Recital Hall; free;

April 27 to 30: “La Navarraise” opera performance; 7:30 p.m. April 27 to 29, 2:30 p.m. April 30, Fine Arts Complex recital hall; tickets $10;

April 28 to 30: “Portraits of Dance” performance; 7:30 p.m. April 28-29, 2:30 p.m. April 30; Branding Iron Theatre; tickets $12 adults, $8 seniors and students, free for WT students, faculty and staff with Buff Gold Card.

May 2023

May 1 and 2: Student Showcase recitals; 4 p.m., Northen Recital Hall; free;

May 2: Honors Recital; 7:30 p.m, Northen Recital Hall; free;

May 3: WT Concert Band concert; 6 p.m., Northen Recital Hall; free;

May 3: WT Symphonic Band concert; 8 p.m., Northen Recital Hall; free; and

May 4 to 20: Bachelor of Fine Arts student exhibition, Dord Fitz Formal Gallery; opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. on May 4; free.

For more information about the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts. visit the university’s website.