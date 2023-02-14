AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Grammy award-nominated Harrington String Quartet from West Texas A&M University will soon host a concert and a lecture surrounding the impact of sound on beer and cake.

The quartet members and Nick Flynn, a professor of biochemistry at West Texas A&M University will speak about the “Chemistry of Sound” during an interdisciplinary lecture at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in Mary Moody Northern Recital Hall at WT in Canyon, describing how sound waves can impact the fermentation process of beer and cake. On Saturday, the quartet will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Amarillo College Concert Hall Theatre.

In the lecture, Flynn will arrange two experiments with the yeast involved. Two batches of cakes and beers will be made. One of each will be fermented under a loop recording of the concert program and the control batch will be fermented in silence.

The lecture will further explain how chemical concepts relate to sound, Flynn said.

“My hypothesis was that we will actually see a more rapid reaction to fermentations that are done to music,” Flynn said, “and I actually have data that demonstrates that’s actually what happened.”

For the quartet’s “Synergy in G” season, the quartet is teaming up with a number of departments, including the WT’s Department of Engineering and Mathematics, the university’s Department of Physics and Chemistry, and its Department of Political Science.

“The first one was with the School of Engineering,” Rossitza Jekova-Goza, the West Texas Harrington Lecturer of Violin and Harrington String Quartet’s first violinist, said. “We did a lecture on “Musical Ciphers,” and the music was very pertinent to that. With this particular project, on the “Chemistry of Sounds,” we’re collaborating with the Department of Physics and Chemistry…The last one we will do is with the Department of Political Science, and that’s going to be a pretty hefty one because the topic of that synergy is going to be “A Working Constitution.”

The next performance, “A Working Constitution,” will be in late April. For more information about these performances, visit WT’s website.