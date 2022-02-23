CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One professor at West Texas A&M University will be showcased as a featured performer during an upcoming performance of the Amarillo Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra next month.

According to a news release from West Texas A&M University, Nick Scales, the university’s professor of double bass, will be performing on a double bass formerly owned by Serge Koussevitzky and Gary Karr, during the upcoming performance of the Amarillo Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. March 4 in the Northen Recital Hall. This is a part of this year’s Chamber Music Amarillo season.

According to the Chamber Music Amarillo website, Scales, along with Conductor Mark Bartley, will perform Bottesini’s “Concerto no. 2” and Mozart’s “Symphony no. 39” during the performance.

“(Bottesini’s ‘Concerto no. 2’) is one of the composer’s most-performed solo works for the bass, and it uses the full range of the bass to showcase Nick’s virtuosity,” David Palmer, the artistic director for Chamber Music Amarillo, stated in the release.

The bass that Scales will be performing with during the concert is owned by the International Society of Bassists, a society that loans the bass to various players throughout the country. Scales received the opportunity to play this particular instrument from Aaron Olguin, the principal bassist in Tondheim, Norway, according to the release from the university. Scales will pass it along in mid-March to Alexander Hanna, the principal bassist for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

“I am so grateful to the ISB for this loan,” Scales continued. “I hope to have it back here again at some point… As bassists, we do not get all that many chances to be in the spotlight, but I am thankful for the support over the years that I have received from CMA performing a variety of great literature since I moved here for the position at WT.”

For more information about the March 4 performance, and to purchase tickets, visit the Chamber Music Amarillo website.