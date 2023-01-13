CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As part of an upcoming fundraising gala for West Texas A&M University’s Opera program, Hugo Vera, a performer with the Metropolitan Opera, will headline the gala, along with providing a masterclass for West Texas A&M students.

According to a news release from the university, Vera is expected to perform alongside WT Opera students and School of Music faculty at the gala, scheduled for 6 p.m. on Jan. 28 in Legacy Hall at the Jack B. Kelley Student Center on the university’s Canyon campus.

“We are beyond thrilled that Hugo will join us for our first-ever WT Opera Gala,” Sarah Beckham-Turner, an assistant professor of music and WT Opera director, said in the release. “We wanted an artist from Texas who had extensive operatic experience and someone who has a passion for working with the next generation of opera professionals. Hugo fit the bill perfectly. This gala is all about supporting our students and giving them the opportunity to realize their dreams.”

According to the release, Vera has also performed with the New York City Opera, the Nashville Opera, the Minnesota Opera and the Aspen Music Festival. Vera has been described as having a “truly heroic voice” that is both “beautiful and brilliant.”

Tickets for the event are $100, the release said, and tables of eight are available for $1.000, $2,500 and $5,000.