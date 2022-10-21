CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced that for its next concert, more than 100 musicians will play as part of the West Texas A&M University Symphony Orchestra.

According to a news release from the university, the ensemble will include the West Texas A&M University Symphony and the Amarillo College Chamber Orchestra. The combined ensemble will perform a free concert called “Together” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 in Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall on West Texas A&M University’s Canyon campus.

“This collaboration celebrates the partnership between our two ensembles,” Mark Bartley, WTs Lilith Brainard Professor of Music and director of orchestral activities, said in the release. “Music students from AC often transfer to WT to complete their bachelor’s degree, and many of our WT graduates now play as community members of the AC Chamber Orchestra. It`s a thriving ecosystem for the musicians.”

The program of the performance will include works by Ludwig Van Beethoven, Gustov Holst and William Grant Still, the release said.