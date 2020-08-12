(NBC) “World of Dance” crowns a new champion tonight.
The show was recorded back in March, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was taking hold of the country, forcing the dancer to compete without an audience, aside from the judges.
Four sets of dancers will compete, vying for the million dollar prize in a line of work that is notoriously does not pay very well.
“They know it from the top. This is not a job that’s going to make me a lot of money. But I get to do what I love and that’s why I’m doing it,” says ‘World of Dance’ judge Ne-Yo. “To be able to handle a person with that kind of passion inside them a million dollar check, you almost feel like you won the money yourself.”
