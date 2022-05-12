AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wonderland Amusement Park will honor area first responders by hosting three First Responders Nights at the park on three consecutive nights at the beginning of June.

According to a news release from Wonderland, these First Responders Nights will be from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. June 7-9. First responders will receive a free WOW ride pass by presenting a proper ID and a special barcode at the gate, while their families can receive a discount by presenting a different barcode at the gate.

Discount codes are directly sent to local first responding agencies in the area, the release said. Agencies can visit the Wonderland Park website to fill out the proper paperwork and receive the codes.

Wonderland stated that they host the yearly event to “pay homage to police officers, firefighters, and emergency responders who serve the panhandle region on a daily basis by inviting them out for a fun-filled night.”