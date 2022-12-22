Willie Nelson was the first performer in 1974 for the Austin City Limits television show. (AP Photo/Courtesy of KLRU, Scott Newton)

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — Music greats Willie Nelson and ZZ Top will make a two-night appearance next year in Central Texas.

The shows on April 14 and 15 will be in New Braunfels at the Whitewater Amphitheater.

Tickets are on sale now with general admission standing tickets for $75. Purchased tickets will be sent out 72 hours before the show. Friday night and Saturday night tickets can be bought online.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday night shows.

Nelson has several scheduled tour stops before his New Braunfels visit including shows in Hawaii, Florida and Abilene, Texas. The Texas native released his 17th album earlier this year.

ZZ Top, a Houston-formed rock band, has several tour stops planned across the country after its New Braunfels shows. The band’s long-bearded bassist Dusty Hill died in July 2021 at age 72.