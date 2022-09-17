AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The cheeseburger may be in every fast-food restaurant today but the first to ever serve a burger under the name “The Cheeseburger” was Louis Ballast, owner of Denver’s Humpty Dumpty Drive-In. Ballast acquired the name “The Cheeseburger” on March 5 1935 according to Denverpost.com.

National Cheeseburger Day will be Sunday, Sept. 18 to celebrate one of America’s favorite meals. Here’s a list of a few burger deals that you can capitalize on during National Cheeseburger day. Deals from this article were found through online research and calling local restaurants.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day by offering guests a complete Burger Bundle for just $8.99! Each bundle comes with guests’ choice of any Handcrafted Burger on the menu PLUS classic fries and a soft drink – all for only $8.99.*

Burger King

On September 18th, all Royal Perks members (free to join) can receive a free cheeseburger with any $1 purchase. This deal is exclusively available for Royal Perks members through the BK app or bk.com.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s offers a free Dave’s Single with cheese with any purchase on its app. The deal is only good one time, but it’s available through Sept. 21.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s offers a free cheeseburger with a $1 minimum purchase by ordering on the McDonald’s app. You will either get a classic Cheeseburger, Double Cheeseburger, or a McDouble depending upon the results of a vote that was to be announced.

Dairy Queen

get $1 off any Signature Stackburgers when you order as a standalone item via the DQ app.

Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks offers a scratch-made Cheeseburger and Fries plus a 22 oz Budweiser or Bud Light deal according to a Facebook post.