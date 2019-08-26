Who Will Win American Ninja Warrior?

Entertainment

This season a new champion will be crowned on NBC's American Ninja Warrior, with a hefty prize of $1 million on the line.

by: Mark Barger

(NBC News) In the past ten seasons of “American Ninja Warrior”, there has only ever been one ninja to win the million-dollar prize, but that all changes with Season 11’s upcoming four-week finale.

The winner will be revealed in three weeks, but first, the remaining ninjas will begin their assault on the four-stage Las Vegas course.

Jesse “Flex” Labreck returns as one of the 12 female ninjas and just the third ever to complete a regional finalscourse. 

“We love that we’re inspiring women to get stronger and try these really fun obstacles,” Labreck says.

