Who Will Be “The Voice”?

(NBC) Five finalists will find out who won Amercia’s vote tonight on “The Voice.”
An hour-long recap of the season begins 8 p.m. ahead of the two hour season finale.
The show will include performances by the Jonas Brothers, Bon Jovi and Lady Antebellum, as well as the four coaches, including a duet between Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton.
More: https://bit.ly/2W0fEj0
