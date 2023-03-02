AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Streaming services have become extremely popular around the world presenting the opportunity to recap one’s favorite shows at the water cooler, or even spoil the craziest moments from that week’s episode.

Internet trends and IMDB data make it clear which shows are the most popular at the moment, but communities may be more committed to some than others. MyHighPlains.com compiled a list of the trendiest shows on television and examined which states have been their most enthusiastic audience.

10. The Walking Dead (2010): Oklahoma

“The Walking Dead” lasted 11 seasons and ended in 2021 but for Oklahoma, and most of the country, it continues to resonate. According to Google Trends, the population has no problem with late-night frights as the show is mostly binged in the overnight hours. Every episode of the post-apocalyptic horror drama can be seen on multiple streaming services including, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV just to name a few.

9. The White Lotus (2021): Vermont

Need some escapism? Look no further than “The White Lotus” on HBO which has the Vermont population loving the storylines along with the beautiful locations of Hawaii and Italy that the first two seasons brought to the screen. Plus, the iconic Jennifer Coolidge continues to bring attention to the show as she makes her winning rounds during award season.

8. Carnival Row (2011): New Hampshire

The fantasy show “Carnival Row” that stars Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne returned to Amazon for its third and final season on Feb. 17. According to Google Trends, the No. 1 spot shifts between New Hampshire, Maine and Montana as both states seem to love the television series.

7. Star Trek: Picard (2020): North Dakota

“Star Trek” has captivated audiences for generations after initially airing in 1966, but the people in North Dakota can not resist the Patrick Stewart-led series, “Star Trek: Picard.” Paramount+ hosts new episodes of the series that merge previous and modern worlds together to give the Trekkies what they want.

6. Yellowstone (2018): Montana

If you guessed that a show based around a Montana cattle ranch would be most popular in Montana, you would be correct! As the Google Trends map changes at a rapid rate, Montana stays at the top of the search engine in correlation with “Yellowstone.” Kevin Costner takes on the role of the patriarch who clings desperately to his family’s legacy that is enveloped in his Yellowstone ranch.

5. Poker Face (2023): Vermont

The on-the-road comedy “Poker Face,” starring Natasha Lyonne, has made its mark on the streaming service platform Peacock. Lyonne has proven to be a force in television shows, bringing her cult following along for the ride. In addition, Benjamin Bratt and Ron Perlman star in the show that has the Vermont population eager to know more.

4. 1923 (2022): Montana

The prequel to Yellowstone “1923” is rolling on the Montana train as the Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford-led show has gained major traction in the area. Released on Paramount+, the show continues Taylor Sheridan’s run of producing television hits for Paramount.

3. Outer Banks (2023): North Dakota

With season 3 just released on Netflix, “Outer Banks” made the list of top TV shows of the week, according to IMDB. The show follows a group of friends as they search for legendary treasure on an island and the success is palpable on social media as North Dakota has fully gravitated toward the fandom.

2. You (2018): Alaska

“You” was an instant hit on Netflix, but it’s Alaska that searched the show the most in the past 30 days. The show stars Penn Badgley who develops an extreme interest in a woman resulting in neurotic and obsessive behavior.

1. The Last of Us (2023): Vermont

People everywhere can not stop talking about the mega-hit HBO show “The Last of Us” but according to Google Trends, Vermont has searched for the IMDB top TV show the most with Alaska, Oregon, and Utah right behind the state. This show, based on the 2013 video game, has something for everyone including a complex post-apocalyptic world and Pedro Pascal.

Upon further dissection of Google Trends, it’s clear that trends are constantly shifting, streaming services have made access to one’s favorite episodes that much easier, and there’s always an audience for post-apocalyptic shows.