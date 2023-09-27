CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University Theatre announced that they plan to open the 2023-24 season with a Classic Musical “Once Upon a Mattress.”

According to a WT Theatre press release, “Once Upon a Mattress,” is scheduled to be staged at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 28 to 30, and Oct. 5 to 7 and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 8 in the Branding Iron Theatre in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex on WT’s campus.

“We had planned to do ‘Kiss Me, Kate’ during our 2020-21 season, but that was taken off the schedule because of Covid, so we haven’t done a Golden Age musical for a few years,” said director Callie Hisek, WT’s Royal R. Brantley Professor of Theatre Studies in the Department of Art, Theatre and Dance in the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities. “We had a very dramatic season last year, so we wanted to find some lightness.”

Tickets are priced at $16 for adults and $12 for seniors and students. Officials said WT students, faculty, and staff can enter for free with a Buff Gold card.