West Texas A&M Symphony Orchestra kicks off upcoming season with free concert

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas A&M University Symphony Orchestra will kick off its upcoming season in conjunction with the university’s homecoming festivities.

According to a news release, the orchestra will host its Homecoming pops concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 7) in the Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall on the university’s Canyon campus. Admission for the concert is free. The concert includes pieces from Giuseppe Verdi, James Horner and Gustav Holst.

“This concert will be an evening of both classical favorites and modern-day hits,” Mark Bartley, the director of orchestral activities, associate director of the School of Music and the Lilith Brainard Professor of Music, said in the release. “Our program celebrates home and the emotions attached to it — yearning for home, returning back home, and the comfort of being where you most belong.”

