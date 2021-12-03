‘Weird Al’ Yankovic to make Lubbock stop on 2022 tour

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences announced Friday that “Weird Al” Yankovic will be travelling to Lubbock for a performance at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29, 2022.
According to a news release, this will be a part of Yankovic’s The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour and tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 10. Comedian Emo Phillips will open for Yankovic in the performance.
Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time, one of five artists to have Top 40 singles in each of the last four decades. Yankovic is also a five-time Grammy Awards winner. For this tour, the release states that the show will focus on Yankovic’s non-parody material, drawing from his extensive catalogue. The tour will feature a different setlist every night.
According to the release, tickets for the show range from $35 to $70 plus taxes and fees. Tickets may be purchased online on the Buddy Holly Hall website, by calling ETIX at 1-800-514-3849×1 or by visiting The Buddy Holly Hall Box Office located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane in Lubbock. The box office is open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and during performances.