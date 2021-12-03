‘Weird Al’ Yankovic to make Lubbock stop on 2022 tour

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 27: Weird Al Yankovic attends the “Robot Chicken” season 10 premiere presented by Adult Swim at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on September 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Adult Swim)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences announced Friday that “Weird Al” Yankovic will be travelling to Lubbock for a performance at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29, 2022.

According to a news release, this will be a part of Yankovic’s The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour and tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 10. Comedian Emo Phillips will open for Yankovic in the performance.

Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time, one of five artists to have Top 40 singles in each of the last four decades. Yankovic is also a five-time Grammy Awards winner. For this tour, the release states that the show will focus on Yankovic’s non-parody material, drawing from his extensive catalogue. The tour will feature a different setlist every night.

According to the release, tickets for the show range from $35 to $70 plus taxes and fees. Tickets may be purchased online on the Buddy Holly Hall website, by calling ETIX at 1-800-514-3849×1 or by visiting The Buddy Holly Hall Box Office located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane in Lubbock. The box office is open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and during performances.