AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This week’s Weekly Entertainment Bubble has me and fellow entertainment enthusiast Sheryl Proctor hearing wedding bells as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in Las Vegas.

Plus, comedian Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy break up after less than a year of dating, Chris Evans is focused on finding a life partner, were available, and Texas State is offering a Harry Styles class next spring.