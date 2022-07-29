AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Weekly Entertainment Bubble is back and the scoop this week is juicy as the nominations for the 2022 MTV’s Video Music Awards (VMAs) were announced, Ashton Kutcher talks about the spinoff to That ’70s Show and the Mega Million jackpot just hit the billion-dollar mark.

The 2022 MTV VMAs were just announced and Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, and Kendrick Lamar all racked up seven nominations for their music throughout the year.

Madonna was nominated for her 69th VMA award for “Madame X” as she becomes the only artist nominated in each of the five decades the VMA has existed. In addition, big names like Harry Styles and Doja Cat received six nominations this year.

Next up, Ashton Kutcher talked to Variety and detailed his return to the world of That ’70s Show with the Netflix spinoff series That ’90s Show. “Mila and I were contemplating it,” Kutcher said. “We thought, ‘Listen, we’re only in the position that we’re in because of that show, so let’s just go back and do this. We just went back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun.”

The new show will follow the daughter of Donna and Eric as she heads off to live with her grandparents for the summer. Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, and Wilmer Valderrama, will all make guest appearances in the new spinoff show with Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp returning as full-time cast members.

Finally, the Mega Million jackpot has hit $1.1B, the second largest in history, and the odds of winning are not in anyone’s favor with a 1 in 302,575,350 chance being reported. The drawing will take place at 11:00 p.m. EST on Friday so take a chance and buy a ticket or 10 because you never know if today is your lucky day.

