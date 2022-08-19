WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The legacy of a Waco musician will be honored this weekend.

Classie Ballou, Sr. passed away last month at the age of 84. Many of his children and grandchildren, as well as other local musicians, will be at the Backyard Bar Stage & Grill this Sunday afternoon for the Classie Ballou Sr Tribute and Benefit Concert, on what would have been Ballou’s 85th birthday.

The event will take place from noon until 6 p.m., and donations will be taken at the gate entry. Here is the band lineup, according to the Facebook event:

Johnny Joe Ramos

Ethan Smith and Dirt Road Rebellion

Gordon Collier, Jr. and The Starlights

John Dempsey

North of Navasoto

Cam’Ron and The Darker Shade Zydeco

Eargasm

The Huser Brothers

Cacean Ballou and The DirtyCrawfish All-Stars

Ballou’s career started in Lake Charles, Louisiana as a sessions musician in the 1950s. He mastered several different musical genres – including zydeco, rhythm and blues, jazz, and early rock ‘n’ roll. His career spanned seven decades and hundreds of miles. He eventually made his home in Waco in the early 1960s.

Ballou lost his wife, Mary, in 2020. They had five children together – including Classie Ballou, Jr. – who passed away in January of 2022.