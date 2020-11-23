Website offering “dream job” paying $2,500 to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days

(WIVB) – Ever wish you could get paid to sit around and watch Christmas movies?

Reviews.org is offering a “dream job” that pays $2,500 to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days and fill out post-movie surveys.

ou’ll have to fill out a short post-movie survey (ya know, like, did it give you holiday cheer and that sense of nostalgia that we all love during this time of the year?).

The lucky “job recipients” will also get a one-year subscription for seven streaming services.

Applications are open now through 11:59 p.m. Dec. 4. You have to be 18 years or older and eligible to work in the U.S. to apply.

For more information or to enter, click here.