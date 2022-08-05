AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — We’re diving into Beyoncé’s new album, Chrissy Teigen’s pregnancy news, along with the axing of the new “Bat Girl” film and “Days Of Our Lives” as it moves to Peacock on this week’s Weekly Entertainment Bubble.

Beyoncé released her new album “Renaissance” but not before it was leaked. To add to the controversy of the album, people called out the artist for using an inappropriate word in one of her songs which comes after the news that Lizzo used the same word in one of her songs a couple of weeks before. Beyoncé’s team released a statement saying that the word would be removed from the song.

Some good news as Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting their third child together. Teigen announced the news on Instagram, with a photo of her baby bump, explaining her excitement to welcome the new addition. The couple experienced a pregnancy loss around 22 months ago and Teigen talked to People in April 2021 about her fertility journey.

“Coming to terms with not being able to carry again is still really difficult for me because I feel so healthy. I’m like, why?” she said at the time. “But then I think about it as my uterus is just not cooperating with me—and it’s not a failure,” said Teigen.

Warner Bros. announced that the “Bat Girl” film will not be released as the studio has decided to revamp their DC movie programming. The film cost the studio around $90 million with Warner Bros. and Discovery CEO, David Zaslav stating in Variety, “We’re not going to launch a movie to make a quarter and we’re not going to put a movie out unless we believe in it.”

Actress Leslie Grace, who was set to star as Bat Girl, thanked the cast and crew of the movie and posted photos and videos on the set on her Instagram.

Soap opera fans get ready as “Days of Our Live” is set to permanently move to Peacock. According to NBC Affiliate Marketing, the daytime show will stream on Peacock with the launch of “NBC News Daily.” Peacock will release all-new episodes of the daytime drama, along with previous episodes, beginning on Sept. 12.