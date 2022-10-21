AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In this week’s Weekly Entertainment Bubble, trending topics included James Corden restaurant drama, a Matthew Perry memoir, and seven haunted places in Texas to visit.

James Corden called out

James Corden found himself mixed up in some drama this week as restaurant owner Keith McNally banned Corden from his establishment after he claimed Corden showed “abusive” behavior towards his staff.

McNally owns Balthazar in New York City and posted on his Instagram that the comedian displayed bad behavior on multiple occasions.

Corden was allegedly rude to staff after he found a hair in his food upon a June visit to Balthazar. McNally posted on Instagram that Corden reportedly said, “Get us another round of drinks this second. And also take care of all of our drinks so far…”

On a second occasion, McNally said that Corden yelled at a server after his wife’s dish came out of the kitchen wrong. “You can’t do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelette myself!” McNally claimed that Corden said.

Around seven hours later, McNally posted on Instagram that he unbanned Corden after he called and apologized for his behavior stating, “I strongly believe in second chances…Anyone magnanimous enough to apologize to a deadbeat layabout like me (and my staff) doesn’t deserve to be banned from anywhere. Especially Balthazar.”

Matthew Perry to release memoir

According to a feature story in People, actor Matthew Perry is set to release a memoir about his life and career.

The memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing,” will detail his experience on the hit television sitcom “Friends” along with the lessons learned as he battled his addictions throughout his life.

Perry spoke to the publication about his addiction struggles stating “I could handle it, kind of. But by the time I was 34, I was really entrenched in a lot of trouble.”

“I wanted to share when I was safe from going into the dark side of everything again. I had to wait until I was pretty safely sober — and away from the active disease of alcoholism and addiction — to write it all down…,” added Perry.

Perry also spoke about his near-death experience at the age of 49 when he suffered from a gastrointestinal perforation after his colon burst from opioid overuse, People reported.

Perry’s memoir is set to be released on Nov. 1.

Haunted places in Texas to visit

If you’re looking for a thrilling adventure this Halloween season myhighplains.com has a list of haunted places in Texas to visit.

The list detailed ghost stories and paranormal activities that employers and visitors witnessed at these spooky locations.