PLAINVIEW, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wayland Baptist University’s School of Languages and Literature announced that it will host the first Wayland Student Film Festival. The festival will take place on Nov. 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at LimeLite entertainment venue located at 1403-B West Fifth Street.

According to WBU officials, the festival, created by Dr. Erin Heath, Professor of English, and Dr. Kimberlee Mendoza, Dean of the School of Languages and Literature, will bring the university and the community together for a first-of-its-kind event in Plainview. Admission is free, but snacks will be on sale.

“Both Dr. Heath and I felt that this was a great opportunity to have an experimental learning experience in our classes,” said Dr. Mendoza. “We are hoping this will be a great experience for both the students and the audience.”