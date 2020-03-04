COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Are you a fan of “The Office,” the NBC sitcom that ran for nine seasons?
Do you want to earn $1,000?
Then USDish.com may have the job for you.
USDish, an authorized reseller of DISH, is offering a job where someone will earn $1,000 plus perks to watch 15 hours of “The Office” in nine days (without commercials, that’s about 45 episodes).
The company is holding the event in observation of the show’s 15th anniversary.
In addition to the money, USDish will offer the lucky person a Netflix gift car and a “dream job kit” with swag from the show.
Anyone interested can apply here. The deadline application is March 16 at 7 p.m. EST.
And if you happen to score the job? You may just have people afraid of how much they love you.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- District 13 Democratic Primary heads toward run-off election
- Amazon employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Wanna watch ‘The Office’ and earn cash?
- Democrat MJ Hegar will head to primary runoff, Cornyn clinches Republican nomination
- Sanders and Biden are neck-and-neck in Texas, while Trump wins Republican primary