Walmart announces its top toys for this holiday season

(FOX NEWS) — It’s beginning to look a lot like the holiday shopping season as Walmart announces its annual top rate kids toys for 2020.

36 of this holiday’s hottest items are featured, all rated and graded by the ones who know toys best – kids.

This year’s collection focuses on interactive, and educational toys as well as screen-free indoor entertainment and energy-burning outdoor activities.

Some of the items to look out for include the “Gotta go flamingo”, “Ryan’s world vending machine”, and “Jetson plasma light up hoverboard”.

