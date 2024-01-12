AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Walk-Ons Sports Bistreaux announced that it will be streaming the NFL Wild Card playoff game that features the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Miami Dolphins.

Officials said the game is set to begin at around 8 p.m. on Sunday and will only be streaming on Peacock. Walk-ons invites the community for a chance to enjoy the game as everyone might not have that specific streaming service.

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux also added that it will be streaming every game.