Vinyl record sales expected to outsell CDs this year

The Recording Industry Association of America says records will outsell the compact discs for the first time since 1986.

(FOX NEWS) – A “retro” trend in music has the music industry spinning in a particular way as a sound format continues a big comeback.

Vinyl records are selling like hotcakes, and the Recording Industry of America says vinyl records will outsell CD’s this year for the first time since 1986.

Streaming music still tops the industry for music sales in the first half of this year at 4.3 billion for eighty percent of revenue.

For physical music, vinyl netted 224.1 million dollars in the year’s first half, and is expected to bypass CD’s before year’s end.

Record sales grew thirteen percent this year.

Industry watchers say it’s a sign vinyl just won’t die to the digital world.