Video View 7/28/2020

Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
National
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Politics Today
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
Border Report
Entertainment
Good News
Weird News
For Your Health
Top Stories
Second stimulus checks: Why it could be awhile before you get that $1,200 payment
Top Stories
More summer rain on the way
Video
MISD School Board votes in favor to change Midland Lee name; Passes 6-1
Video
Florida gym owner arrested after complaint about mask policy
Video
Hispanic Chamber of Commerce holds golf tournament to raise money for local scholarships
Video
Video
Video Center
Stream Now
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Live Weather Cameras
Texas Burn Bans
TxDOT Highway Conditions
Tracking the Tropics
Top Stories
More summer rain on the way
Video
Top Stories
Hanna smacks South Texas, bringing Flash Flood Warnings
Video
Top Stories
UPDATE: Douglas moving away from the Hawaiian Islands, Hurricane Warning canceled for Oahu
Live
Photos: Hanna leaves behind trail of damage in South Texas
Video
LIVE BLOG: Hanna downgraded to a tropical depression
Video
EF0 landspout touches down near 4000 block of Mesa Circle
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Silver Star Nation
Buff Nation
Big Race Daytona
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Marlins postponed again amid virus outbreak
Top Stories
Rossi scores pair, LAFC gets revenge in 4-1 win over Seattle
Rizzo homers again, Cubs beat virus-unsettled Reds 8-7
Ex-49er Dana Stubblefield convicted of raping disabled woman
LEADING OFF: Marlins postponed again amid virus outbreak
Studio 4
On the Show
4 Your Health
4 the Holidays
4 Your Glass
Bands
Recipes
Studio 4 Style Guide
What’s Happening
Top Stories
Walk-on’s makes its Amarillo Debut
Video
Top Stories
Meeting the New Head of the Nursing Department at WTAMU
Video
Snack Pak 4 Kids Expects to Distribute $1 Million in Food by This Week
Video
National Tequila Day
Video
The Peddler Show-Amarillo in Town Starting July 24th
Video
Community
Class is in Session
Destination Texas
Everyday Heroes
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Veterans Voices
2020 Remarkable Women of the High Plains
CMA Awards
Lone Star NYE
Home for the Holidays
Balloon Fiesta
Clear the Shelters
Amarillo Events Calendar
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Women’s History
Lottery
Horoscopes
Honoring the Graduates
Marketplace
Open Restaurants
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Day
Keeping It Clean
TV Guide
Preview: NBC Fall Schedule
This Fall on Fox
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Video View 7/28/2020
Entertainment
Posted:
Jul 28, 2020 / 04:55 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 28, 2020 / 04:55 AM CDT
Beyonce’s visual album “Black Is King” leads this week’s new video releases.
Video Forecast
More summer rain on the way
Video
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Children jump off a building to escape a fire in France
Video
Caught on camera: Business surveillance shows customer throw doughnuts at employee over face masks
Video
Rare yellow turtle found by farmer in India
Video
Caught on Cam: Bison charges; woman plays dead
Video
Former flight attendant talks about “Passenger shaming” Instagram account
Video
Fur-real ‘cat burglar’ stealing clothes in Louisiana neighborhood
Video
WATCH: Small, speedy dog survives wild chase on interstate
Video