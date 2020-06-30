Video View 6/30/2020

Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
National
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Politics Today
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
Border Report
Entertainment
Good News
Weird News
For Your Health
Top Stories
Hollywood entertainer Carl Reiner dies at 98
Video
Top Stories
List: States requiring masks in public
Oklahoma family of 3, including toddler and pregnant mother, battling COVID-19
Video
Potential world record set after man snags 146.7 pound paddlefish in Oklahoma lake
Oklahoma man says he was beaten unconscious while attackers yelled homophobic slurs
Video
Video
Video Center
Stream Now
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Live Weather Cameras
Texas Burn Bans
TxDOT Highway Conditions
Top Stories
End of June heat on the way
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Keeping an eye on Gulf of Mexico as water temperatures get warmer
Video
Top Stories
Videos: Tropical Storm Cristobal makes landfall in Louisiana
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Silver Star Nation
Buff Nation
Big Race Daytona
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Grizzlies’ Morant apologizes for anti-police Instagram post
Top Stories
The Latest: Sevens rugby world series canceled
Rockies OF Desmond decides to sit out this season
Dinwiddie, Jordan have coronavirus, may not return with Nets
One day until baseball returns to HODGETOWN
Video
Studio 4
On the Show
4 Your Health
4 the Holidays
4 Your Glass
Bands
Recipes
Studio 4 Style Guide
What’s Happening
Top Stories
Travel Expert on places near Amarillo that are great to visit
Top Stories
Canyon Farmers Market set to open June 27th
Video
Face Masks: their effectiveness and how to make sure you’re safe
Video
Nuclear Care Partners offering free goodie bags to Pantex retirees
Video
Amarillo Museum of Art reopens; new hours and recommendations added
Video
Community
Class is in Session
Destination Texas
Everyday Heroes
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Veterans Voices
2020 Remarkable Women of the High Plains
CMA Awards
Lone Star NYE
Home for the Holidays
Balloon Fiesta
Clear the Shelters
Amarillo Events Calendar
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Women’s History
Lottery
Horoscopes
Honoring the Graduates
Marketplace
Open Restaurants
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
TV Guide
Preview: NBC Fall Schedule
This Fall on Fox
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Video View 6/30/2020
Entertainment
by: Raphael Seth
Posted:
Jun 30, 2020 / 05:06 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 30, 2020 / 05:06 AM CDT
Broadway smash “Hamilton” arrives on video this week.
Video Forecast
End of June heat on the way
Video
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Catch Of The Day: Bear!
Video
VIDEO: Woman coughs on California bartender after being told to wear mask
Video
Overland Park inventor builds his own car from random items during pandemic
Video
Woman sentenced to probation after allowing bear inside home and feeding it
Florida woman gives birth in parking lot as security camera records
Video
Dolphins spotted swimming alongside submarine in Florida
Video
Caught on cam: bookcase falls on toddlers
Video