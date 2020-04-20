Video View 4/20/2020

NEW YORK (AP) — Robert Loomis, a blue-chip editor of old-fashioned sense and persistence who in more than 50 years at Random House encouraged, prodded and befriended William Styron, Maya Angelou, Calvin Trillin and many others, has died.

Random House announced that Loomis, who retired in 2011, died Sunday at age 93. The publisher did not immediately announce a cause of death.