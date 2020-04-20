Video View 4/20/2020

Matthew McConaughey takes center stage in director Guy Ritchie’s organized crime comedy “The Gentlemen,” arriving on video this week.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Congress could pass small business loan funds this wee
- Olympic task force helping athletes cope with 2020 games being postponed
- Municipalities could suffer long term as funding was not negotiated for latest relief measure
- U.S. surgeon general outlines how states should reopen economies
- Biofuel producers missing from $19B USDA aid package