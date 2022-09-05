Every day is already worth celebrating, informing people about what day of the week a National or International day falls on is just a reminder. Every week we’ll have a full slate of days to celebrate and deals to capitalize on. This week will feature Labor Day, Star Trek Day, and Patriot Day to name a few this week will also include celebrity’s birthdays.

September is National Suicide Prevention month bringing awareness to those who have lost people to suicide and also to people who currently battle with it. Take time to reach out to loved ones and even yourself and learn the warning signs and behaviors in order to prevent a tragic and pointless death by suicide. According to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the U.S., with 45,979 dying from it in 2020 and 1.20M people attempting it. AFSP reports that on average 130 people die from suicide daily. AFSP Officials also said 93% of people believe suicide can be prevented with help.

According to Celebrate Every Day the National and International days for the week of September 5.

Monday, September 5

Labor Day

Most of the country will have the day off so the roads and stores will be full today, summer still has 21 calendar days left, it’s time to get serious. School’s starting and there’s a sense that summer vacation is over. Labor Day weekend along with Labor will be filled with things to do typically referred to as the last day of summer you can spend it with the community here.

International Day of Charity

Any charitable donation, big or small, money or time, can go a long way to helping solve some of the world’s worst problems, such as child hunger or the environment.

For a list of Amarillo charities that you can donate to if you choose, visit here.

National Cheese Pizza Day

Although most people are fond of piling all kinds of different toppings onto their favorite pizzas, National Cheese Pizza Day takes things back to the basics by celebrating the humble cheese pizza pie in all of its glory.

Tuesday, September 6

Read a Book Day

Every year on September 6th, National Read a Book Day is observed. We all celebrated National Book Lovers Day on August 9th. While these bookish days may appear to be similar, National Read a Book Day invites us ALL to pick up a book and spend the day reading.

Telephone Tuesday

September 6 is officially designated as a day when, surprisingly, more phone calls are made than usual. Telephone Tuesday, which occurs just after Labor Day, is a popular holiday based on an increase in phone calls to businesses and organizations. The high volume of calls is usually due to unmanned phones over the long weekend.

Wednesday, September 7

National Beer Lover’s Day

On September 7th, National Beer Lover’s Day honors the grains, hops, and brewing methods used throughout history. Beer and the brewing process date back to ancient times in cultures all over the world. Beer-making has rich traditions that often necessitate years of training and experience in the trade, while methods, grains, and flavors change and evolve over time.

World Duchenne Awareness Day

Every year on September 7th, World Duchenne Awareness Day recognizes newborn boys that live with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). It’s also a day to spread awareness for this genetic disorder. Throughout the world 1 in 5,000 boys are born with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD).

National Neither Snow Nor Rain Day

National Neither Snow nor Rain Day on September 7th commemorates the opening of the New York Post Office on September 7, 1914.

Thursday, September 8

National School Picture Day

On the Second Thursday in September, National School Picture Day reminds us to put on our best smiles. Picture Day helps to create memories that will last a lifetime. Not only that, but the day fills mothers and fathers with pride and joy. School pictures are a tradition that dates back generations, whether they capture the first toothless grin or the beginning of adolescence. They represent time in the same way that hash marks do on a growth chart.

National Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses Day

National Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses Day, celebrated on September 8th, honors the hardworking and dedicated professionals who provide care to patients every day.

Taking place during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, the observance honors nurses who care for pediatric hematology and oncology patients. These committed individuals provide high-quality nursing care to children, adolescents, and young adults suffering from cancer and blood disorders.

Star Trek Day

Binge Star Trek: The Original Series, or whichever series you like best, to honor the progressive cultural touchstone created by Gene Roddenberry in the 1960s. According to a Star Trek Facebook post, Star Trek will host a live stream for super fans to tune into too, here.

Friday, September 9

National Teddy Bear Day

On September 9th, National Teddy Bear Day honors the history of one of childhood’s favorite toys. We have all had a special cuddly teddy as a child so today would be a good day to lend an old teddy bear to charity to enhance a kid’s childhood. Some of us still have our teddy bears from our childhood. No matter what kind of teddy bear you had, the day is a perfect time to celebrate your childhood friend.

Stand Up to Cancer Day

As one of the leading causes of death in the world, cancer has been wreaking havoc on humans for centuries. But now is the time to fight back in honor of Stand Up to Cancer Day!

Saturday, September 10

World Suicide Prevention Day

Learn about the warning signs for suicide and help spread awareness so that those who are struggling can get the help they need on World Suicide Prevention Day. Today I would contact loved ones, especially the ones that you know aren’t in the best spot in life.

National TV Dinner Day

National TV Dinner Day is observed annually on September 10th. In 1953, C.A. Swanson & Sons changed the prepackaged meal business forever. Introducing the TV Dinner revolutionized frozen food. Today I wouldn’t go buy any fast food for college football game day but warm up your favorite frozen food from home.

Sunday, September 11

Patriot Day (9/11)

Patriot Day on September 11th honors the memory of the nearly 3,000 innocent victims who died in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Each year Americans dedicate this day to remembering those who died and the first responders who risked their own lives to save others.