Every week we will have a full slate of days to celebrate and deals to capitalize on. This week will feature National Pepperoni Pizza Day, National Ice Cream Cone Day, and the First Day of Autumn, as well as a few celebrity birthdays.

Monday, Sept. 19

Aortic Dissection Awareness Day

Every year on Sept. 19, we observe the goal of the day is to raise awareness about aortic dissection, a relatively unknown but potentially fatal condition. Several organizations around the world provide patients, their families, medical professionals, and the general public with a variety of resources to help them better understand the condition. Aortic dissection occurs when the inner layer of the body’s main artery (aorta) tears. Blood rushes out of the aorta through the tear, causing the inner and middle layers of the artery to split. If the individual’s blood seeps through the aorta’s outermost layer, the dissection is usually fatal.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

National Pepperoni Pizza Day

People all over the world consider pepperoni pizza to be the standard pizza. In fact, it is the most frequently ordered type of pizza on the entire planet. Whether it’s for a birthday party or a day at the office, almost everyone knows that ordering one with pepperoni guarantees a positive response! Raffaele Esposito is credited with inventing the pizza in 1889 in Italy, though others claim the first one was sold in 1738 in Naples, Italy.

National Punch Day

Punch is derived from the Hindustani word panch, which means “five.” Unfortunately, National Punch Day isn’t an excuse to drink five glasses of punch; rather, it honors the traditional punch base recipe of five key ingredients, which most punches still use – alcohol (usually spirits), lemon (or other fruits), sugar, water, and tea (or other spices, e.g. cinnamon).

National Fried Rice Day

Fried rice flavors can vary greatly because they began as a sort of catch-all recipe and are frequently made with leftovers from other dishes. It’s typically made with cold rice that has been sitting for a day or two, allowing the texture to change. Fried rice can also be flavored with eggs, vegetables, protein, and sauces. Chinese restaurants became popular in the United States in the 1850s, beginning in San Francisco, California.

National String Cheese Day

String cheese is a cute little snack that is both fun and tasty to eat. This cheese is made in such a way that it can be peeled off of the cheese stick in “strings” that can then be eaten one at a time by children. It is typically made of white cheese, such as mozzarella, but it can also include a mixture of other types of cheese.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

National Pecan Cookie Day

The creation of one of the world’s most perfect cookies is celebrated on National Pecan Cookie Day! The biggest (and possibly only) issue with the Pecan Cookie is that not enough people are aware of it! As a result, a special day was created to raise awareness of these delectable treats and inspire those who are already aware of them to celebrate them.

World Alzheimer’s Day

Originally, this day was part of World Alzheimer’s Month, during which organizations collaborated to create global dementia messages for the media, key stakeholders, and policymakers. The decision to extend the month was made to allow national and local Alzheimer’s associations around the world to broaden the reach of their awareness programs and events. To commemorate this day, organizations such as thepurpleelephant.com paint city buildings in Toronto, Niagara, Chicago, New Orleans, and Vancouver purple. For the month-long celebration, these organizations collaborate to develop conversation topics to help others understand the impact of Alzheimer’s and dementia. However, the day was established in 1994 to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Alzheimer’s Disease International (ADI) association.

International Day of Peace

The International Day of Peace has begun with the ringing of the Peace Bell at the United Nations headquarters in New York since 1982. Peace entails far more than the absence of war. Ordinary conflicts such as disagreements with family, colleagues, and neighbors disrupt our sense of peace. Making peace with one person today, even if it is only with yourself, is an appropriate way to commemorate the day. Light a candle, reflect, forgive, and enjoy peace.

Thursday, Sept. 22

World Car Free Day

World Car Free Day was created so that we could all avoid driving on this day. While cars are convenient and provide many benefits, they also contribute a dangerous amount of pollution, so taking a day off is strongly advised. World Car Free Day is an excellent opportunity to raise awareness about these issues while also assisting in the reduction of emissions. Understanding air pollution and how vehicles contribute to it is critical to understanding why World Car Free Day is so important.

National Ice Cream Cone Day

The ice cream cone, inextricably linked to the history of its partner, ice cream, was created out of ‘necessity’, as many other newfangled ideas are. While an ice cream-like food was recorded as being eaten as early as the 7th century AD, the cone did not appear until much later. Many historians credit Italo Machioni, an Italian immigrant who moved to the United States in the late 1800s, with inventing the ice cream cone.

National White Chocolate Day

National White Chocolate Day was created so that we could celebrate this amazing sweet treat while eating as much as we wanted without feeling guilty! Doesn’t that sound like heaven? Milk solids, sugar, and cocoa butter are used to make white chocolate. It contains no cocoa solids, which are found in dark and milk chocolate. The pale ivory color is what distinguishes this type of chocolate.

Business Women’s Day

Business Women’s Day celebrates the growing role that women are playing in the business world today. While there is still work to be done to ensure that women have a level playing field in all industries around the world, there is no denying that significant progress has been made. This date is ideal for commemorating those achievements and paying tribute to those who played a significant role in their accomplishment.

Friday, Sept. 23

Native American Day

Native American Day, as the name suggests, honors Native Americans. They are thought to be the first Americans to settle and live in America. Before the first European explorers and settlers arrived, North Americans had populated the entire North American continent. This extended from the Pacific to the Atlantic, as well as from northern Canada to the Gulf of Mexico. It goes without saying that Native Americans have played an important role in the history of the United States, so it is only fitting that there is a day set aside to honor them. This is a national holiday in the United States.

First Day of Autumn

This year’s date is September 23. Every year, when the autumnal equinox arrives in September, we welcome the autumn season. The autumn season is known as ‘fall’ in North America. The autumnal equinox does not occur on the same day each year, but it always occurs between September 21 and 24, and it marks the beginning of autumn in the Northern Hemisphere. The autumnal equinox corresponds with the fall harvest, and many ancient harvest celebrations take place on or near the autumnal equinox. As the sun begins to cross the equator, daylight hours will shorten in the Northern Hemisphere.

Saturday, Sept. 24

National Hunting and Fishing Day

National Hunting and Fishing Day (also known as NHF) is observed to bring sportspeople together to celebrate their rich tradition of hunting, fishing, and target shooting. The United States Congress established this day in 1971, and it has been observed every year since. President Richard Nixon of the United States issued the inaugural proclamation for National Hunting and Fishing Day in 1972.

International Rabbit Day

International Rabbit Day was created to recognize the contributions and value that our pet rabbits bring to our lives. The day is also extremely important in terms of promoting rabbit welfare and encouraging people to provide healthy environments for their pet rabbits.

Sunday, Sept. 25

National Comic Book Day

National Comic Book Day was created so that comic book fans could enjoy and honor this form of entertainment. This day provides avid comic book fans, as well as ordinary citizens, with the ideal opportunity to read a comic book, regardless of whether this is something they would normally do. There are many extremely popular comics all over the world. One of the most popular comic books is One Piece, which has sold over 473 million copies worldwide. Eiichiro Oda has been illustrating and writing the One Piece manga series since 1999.

World Rivers Day

World Rivers Day is all about celebrating the world’s waterways. It is a day that emphasizes the importance of rivers, with the goal of raising awareness and encouraging people to protect our vital and beautiful rivers.

