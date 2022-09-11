AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Every day is already worth celebrating, informing people about what day of the week a National or International day falls on is just a reminder. Every week we’ll have a full slate of days to celebrate and deals to capitalize on. This week will feature Cheeseburger Day, Country Music Day, and Chocolate Milkshake Day, as well as a few celebrity birthdays.

September is not only recognized as “National Suicide Prevention Month,” but also as “Read A Book Month.” Read a Book Month encourages everyone, both adults and children, to read as many books as they can in order to learn new things, live creatively, and open their minds to new forms of philosophy and possibilities. Obviously, this isn’t the only month when people should be reading new books, but it should be the start of a thirst for knowledge and joy that can come from between the pages of a book. Books have served as a testament to the spread of knowledge, the sharing of stories, and the expansion of the mind by recording and transmitting ideas over the years. Hard to believe books used to be viewed as a distraction just as a cellphone is viewed today.

According to Celebrate Every Day (CED), the National and International days are for the week of September 12.

Monday, September 12

National Video Games Day

Whether you are a video game nerd or someone who rarely plays video games, National Video Games Day allows you to celebrate this form of entertainment. You can play old-school games, try out new games, or finish a level that has been bothering you for a long time! It’s entirely up to you, and no one will tell you that you’re getting too much screen time. Despite the stigma put on video games, there are a number of advantages to playing them. Video games can be beneficial to your health although not all games on the market today are educational, some that involve teamwork and problem-solving have been shown to improve the gray matter in your brain, eventually growing it. Playing video games can help you improve a variety of skills, ranging from communication to problem-solving.

National Chocolate Milkshake Day

In 1885, the term “milkshake” first appeared in print. A milkshake is an alcoholic beverage described as a “sturdy, healthful eggnog type of drink” blended with eggs, whiskey, and other ingredients during this time period. Customers were served the drink as a tonic and a treat in pharmacies. By 1900, pharmacies were selling this “healthy drink” with chocolate, strawberry, or vanilla syrup. People began to request this “new treat” with a scoop of ice cream in the 1900s. Hamilton Beach drink mixers were first used in soda fountains in 1911. Steven Poplawski invented the electric blender, also known as a drink mixer, in 1922. Because of the invention of the blender, milkshakes began to take on their current chipped, aerated, and frothy appearance. Milkshakes were popular in the 1920s and 1930s.

Tuesday, September 13

National Celiac Disease Awareness Day

The United States Senate established National Celiac Disease Awareness Day to raise awareness of this condition, stating in their resolution that we all “should become more informed and aware of celiac disease.” Celiac disease was discovered in 1888 by Samuel Gee, a pediatrician who recognized that the symptoms he was observing were all related to his patients’ diet. His birthday was chosen as the yearly celebration for National Celiac Disease Awareness Day in honor of this man and the lives he has helped to improve through awareness and education about this disease.

Uncle Sam Day

Uncle Sam Day is observed in the United States. On September 13, 1766, the man behind the iconic image and fascinating nickname for the United States government was born. Sam Wilson, a New York meatpacker, was born on September 12, 1766, and supplied soldiers with barrels of meat during the War of 1812. Wilson prominently stamped “U.S.” on the barrels to identify the meat for shipment. It wasn’t long before the soldiers dubbed the food “Uncle Sam’s delivery.” As is typical of such nicknames, their popularity grew.

International Chocolate Day

International Chocolate Day was created to learn about, celebrate and enjoy everything that has to do with chocolate. Chocolate plants have most likely existed since the dawn of time. However, it wasn’t until around 4000 years ago that the Olmec people of Mesoamerica, known today as modern-da Mexico, began brewing cocoa beans. Drinking chocolate was a rare and special delicacy at the time, used in cultural rituals as well as for medicinal purposes. Aztecs and Mayans became involved, and cocoa beans were eventually cultivated and used as valuable currency for trading.

Wednesday, September 14

National Cream-Filled Donut Day

National Cream-Filled Donut Day on September 14th recognizes one of the most unique donuts ever made. The Cream-filled donut comes in so many varieties. Bakeries can be unique when it comes to their fillings, and also branched out with their toppings, too.

National Gobstopper Day

Many people associate the presence of Gobstopper candy with childhood! Indeed, jawbreakers, the forerunner to the brand-name Gobstopper, have been one of the most popular candies in the Americas and the United Kingdom since World War I and II. However, the term “Gobstopper” did not become popular until the 1960s. The Everlasting Gobstopper, a creation of Roald Dahl’s 1964 fictional world of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, was a magical candy that changed colors and flavors when sucked on but never actually disappeared! In 1976, the candy known as “Gobstopper” was created in a similar format to a lawbreaker.

National Quiet Day

National Quiet Day was created to remind us to slow down and listen to silence. You are encouraged to simply not speak during this celebration, and preferably to take the risk of not communicating at all. The sounds of our voices, and indeed our active interaction with others, have served to keep us spiritually silent and separated from the world around us, and in some strange ways from the very people with whom we interact every day.

Thursday, September 15

National Double Cheeseburger Day

National Double Cheeseburger Day was created to commemorate the birth of the double cheeseburger, and the cheeseburger in general. It may seem natural to people today to add cheese to a hamburger, but a hamburger was originally a very simple affair. A hamburger originally contained just meat, bread, and condiments. Lionel Sternberger of Pasadena, California is credited with inventing the cheeseburger According to CED.

World Lymphoma Awareness Day

The lymphatic system is a complex network of vessels that comprise our lymphatic system. They spread to every tissue in our body. The vessels contain lymph, a colorless fluid. This intricate system of fluid and vessels functions as a lymphocyte transport system. These specialized white blood cells are responsible for fighting infection. Once lymphoma grows, it attacks the lymphocytes, making our bodies ability to fight infection difficult. These cells can be found all over our body, not just in our lymph nodes. Lymphocytes are found in our bone marrow, spleen, and blood. Lymphoma is classified into two types: Hodgkin’s lymphoma and non- Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

National Tackle Kids Cancer Day

National Tackle Kids Cancer Day allows you to contribute to pediatric cancer research. To honor the TKCD, people can form a community and raise funds for pediatric cancer research. Only 4% of federal cancer research funds are dedicated to pediatric cancer research, According to CED. Tackle Kids Cancer Day provides us with a platform to make our voices heard. The day can benefit the Children’s Cancer Institute (CCI) at Hackensack University Medical Center’s innovative research and other patient care programs.

Friday, September 16

Mayflower Day

Mayflower Day is a commemoration of the Mayflower ship, one of the first ships to arrive in what is now the United States. The ship’s crew endured nearly ten weeks at sea after departing from Plymouth, England on September 16, 1620. Despite the captain’s intention to land in Virginia, the Mayflower arrived in Massachusetts after 66 days and was docked. The ship veered off course due to storms on the high seas, as well as some navigational errors made by the crew. The Mayflower brought the first Pilgrim or Puritan settlers to America, first to Cape Cod and then to Plymouth Rock, Massachusetts. The ship carried 30 people.

National Guacamole Day

Its origins can be traced back to the Aztecs before the 16th century. Guacamole is derived from the word “huacamolli,” which translates literally as “avocado sauce.” It’s not only a tasty addition to a savory spread, but it’s also good for you! This is due to the fact that “guac” is made from avocados, which are nutrient-dense and full of healthy fats that help the body lower bad cholesterol, all of which contribute to having a good time and living as long as possible.

National Working Parents Day

National Working Parents Day honors working parents and parents who work outside the home to provide for their families. The United States According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, approximately 61 percent of families with children have both parents working outside the home. When the youngest child reaches the age of six, the percentage rises to nearly 65 percent. The percentage drops to around 56% if the youngest child is under the age of six. Working parents face a number of challenges. While juggling daycare and schedules, they struggle to find time for each other and their children. It is frequently a delicate balancing act that requires excellent communication skills, patience, and a great deal of love.

Saturday, September 17

International Country Music Day

International Country Music Day is a day set aside to pay tribute to some of the world’s best country musicians. Whether you are a big fan of country music or not, you should listen to some on this date. Country music, also known as country and western, is a popular genre of music that has been around for a long time. Its roots are in old-time music and blues, as well as various types of American folk music. Tejano, Texas country, New Mexico country, Red Dirt country, Cajun, and Appalachian are all examples.

Constitution Day, Citizenship Day

On September 17th, Constitution Day and Citizenship Day commemorate the adoption of the United States Constitution and those who have become citizens of the United States. On this day in 1787, members of the United States Constitutional Convention signed the Constitution.

National Dance Day

It is possible that the history of dance predates the history of humanity. Dancing appears to be an innate part of life, as evidenced by how even the smallest toddlers love to bop to the beat when they hear music. Dance appears to have been recorded for the first time in human history in cave paintings in India as early as 8000 BC. Since 3300 BC, paintings of Egyptians dancing on the insides of caves and rock shelters have been discovered.

Batman Day

Batman Day is a worldwide event. Imagine the most iconic superhero of all time, and we’re sure you’re thinking of Batman and Batman alone. Of course, we’re all familiar with his iconic appearance, classic partner Robin, and ever-popular Batmobile. As a result, every year on the third Saturday in September, which falls on September 17 this year, we celebrate Batman and the timeless storytelling of his life through comic books and movies.

Sunday, September 18

National Cheeseburger day

Today is celebrated annually on the 18th of September. This celebration of one of the most iconic and delicious foods of the U.S.A. has been taking place every year since the early part of the Roaring 20s era. While its plain cousin, the hamburger was likely invented somewhere around 1900 in the United States, it is believed that putting the cheese on top didn’t enter the picture until 1924.

National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day

Today highlights the number of people living longer with HIV/AIDS. Out of the 1.2 million people living with HIV infection in the U.S., an estimated 24 percent are age 55 or over. Another focus of the campaign includes those diagnosed after the age of 50. According to the AIDS Institute, increased awareness of an aging population is necessary. Finally, the day also aims to increase support for the growing number of grandparents becoming guardians of children losing their parents to HIV/AIDS.

A few Celebrity birthdays this week:

Tauheed K. Epps, AKA 2 Chainz , Epps, is an American rapper born on September 12 , 1977. 2 Chainz is a rapper who is well known across the music industry and beyond. He has been active in the music scene since 1997.

Jennifer Kate Hudson Hudson is a famous American singer and actress born on September 12 , 1981, known for greatness in the music and film industry.



Emmitt Perry, Jr., now known as Tyler Perry , One of the most successful African-American filmmakers and entertainers was born on September 13 , 1969. Overcoming a tough childhood, Perry rose through the ranks to become one of the most influential personalities in the entertainment industry with his plays, television shows, and feature films.

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, known as Nas Born on September 14 , 1973. The award-winning American rapper Nas is among the most influential rappers.



Amy Jade Winehouse Born on September 14 , 1983, was a British singer and songwriter. Singing in the soul, jazz, and rhythm and blues genres, Winehouse had a range that many considered prodigious.



Henry Charles Albert David, Prince Harry Duke of Sussex, was born on September 15 , 1984. When he was born, he was third in line to succeed his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, to the British throne, behind his father and older brother, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge.



Nick Jonas Born on September 16 , 1992, started his career in theater when he was a child and was offered a record deal when he was a teenager. Jonas founded the Jonas Brothers with his siblings Kevin and Joe and went on to star in Disney Channel’s “Jonas” television series (2009).



Marc Anthony Born on September 16 , 1968. He is an American singer, actor, and producer. Anthony is also the top-selling tropical salsa artist of all time.



Ian Harding Born on September 16 , 1986, is an actor. He is best known for his portrayal of Ezra Fitz in the famous television show “Pretty Little Liars.”

Lance Armstrong , The former world-class road-racing cyclist was born on September 18 , 1971, in Richardson, Texas. He began his sporting career at the age of 12 as a swimmer at the City of Plano Swim Club.

