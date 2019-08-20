UNO shocks everyone with a rule clarification

A tweet by the popular card game UNO took the internet by storm Tuesday when the company surprised everyone with a rule clarification.

🗣You 🗣DO NOT🗣 need to pull a card until you have a color that matches the discard pile. 🗣 pic.twitter.com/hAGVJaiej2 — UNO (@realUNOgame) May 20, 2019

If you now think every round of UNO you have ever played has been a lie, you’re not alone. The internet reaction was something else.

The most common way UNO is played when a player runs out of playable cards is to draw from the deck until you have a card you can play. This ‘made up’ rule adds to the unpredictability of the game, as a player can go from first to last place in one turn.