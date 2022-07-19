CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Outdoor Musical announced that Tuesday evening’s show will be delayed because of the high temperatures around the region.

According to a post made on the musical’s Facebook page, the Pioneer Amphitheater will open at 7 p.m. and dinner will be served from 7 to 8:15 p.m. The show is expected to begin at 8:15 p.m.

Officials said in the post that this decision was made to keep the cast, the crew as well as the patrons, safe.

“Thank you for your understanding and support and stay safe in this heat!” the post read.