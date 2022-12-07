AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Panhandle Art Education Association announced that the association will host a Winter Juried ARTshow this week at a local gallery.

According to a news release from the association, the juried show will be at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Blank Spaces Gallery, located at 2406 SW 3rd St. Officials said around 150 pieces of art will be showcased, many of which will be available to purchase with 100% going to the artists.

During the event, there will also be a silent auction, a recycled ornament craft station, a tacky sweater contest, a cookie decorating contest and complimentary food and drinks.

For more information, visit the association’s Facebook page.