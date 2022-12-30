AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With no more exclusive sneakers being scheduled to release in the year 2022, we take a look back at the 10 most wanted sneakers according to the SNKRS app.

The SNKRS app is the main online source for the latest exclusive Nike and Jordans powered by more than four million sneaker lovers. The app allows members to have access to the hottest kicks hence its high annual spend-per-buying member rate. Nike partly credits the app for an 18% annual increase in revenue over the past year according to a Retail Dive article.

Here is a list of ten of the most wanted sneakers to release in 2022 including the retail price, release date, and what you could purchase the sneaker for today depending on shoe size.

10. Air Jordan 1 High ’85 ‘College Navy’

Retail Price: $200

Release Date: 04/02/2022

Resale price depending on size: $261 to $600

Image via Nike Air Jordan 1 High

9. Nike Dunk Low ‘Jackie Robinson’

Retail Price: $130

Release Date: 07/19/2022

Resale price depending on size: $365.00 to $774.00

Image via Nike, H/T House of Heat Nike Dunk Low ‘Jackie Robinson’

8. Cactus Corp x Nike Air Max 1

Retail Price: $150

Release Date: 05/27/2022

Resale price depending on size: $263 to $450

Image via Nike Cactus Corp x Nike Air Max 1

7. A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4

Retail Price: $225

Release Date: 11/23/2022

Resale price depending on size: $288 to $19,999,999

Image via Nike A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4

6. Union x Nike Dunk Low ‘Argon’

Retail Price: $150

Release Date: 04/02/2022

Resale price depending on size: $230 to $335

Image via Nike Union x Nike Dunk Low ‘Argon’

5. Air Jordan 1 High ‘Chicago’ (Chicago Lost and Found)

Retail Price: $180

Release Date: 11/02/2019

Resale price depending on size: $315 to $899

Image via Nike Air Jordan 1 High ‘Chicago’

4. Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Black Phantom’

Retail Price: $150

Release Date: 12/15/2022

Resale price depending on size: $540 to $1,703

Image via Nike Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Black Phantom’

3. Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘Brooklyn’

Retail Price: $160

Release Date: 07/21/2022

Resale price depending on size: $1,099 to $4,440

Image via Nike Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘Brooklyn’

2. Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low ‘Orange Lobster’

Retail Price: $120

Release Date: 12/20/2022

Resale price depending on size: $830 to $1,250

Image via Nike Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low ‘Orange Lobster’

1. Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Reverse Mocha’

Retail Price: $150

Release Date: 07/21/2022

Resale price depending on size: $930 to $1,244

Image via Nike Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Reverse Mocha’

Travis Scott continued to release his highly valued sneaker collabs this year dominating this year with three pairs of sneakers making it into the top 10. Nike Dunks have three pairs make the list. Dunks continue to gain momentum after going under the radar and only appealing to skateboarders and sneakerheads for some time. Jordans retros are a staple in the sneaker world with three pairs making the list without counting collabs. So this year’s list is pretty balanced with three Travis Scott sneakers, three pairs of Dunks, three pairs of Jordan retros, and one of the latest Virgil Abloh Air Force ones.