AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With no more exclusive sneakers being scheduled to release in the year 2022, we take a look back at the 10 most wanted sneakers according to the SNKRS app.
The SNKRS app is the main online source for the latest exclusive Nike and Jordans powered by more than four million sneaker lovers. The app allows members to have access to the hottest kicks hence its high annual spend-per-buying member rate. Nike partly credits the app for an 18% annual increase in revenue over the past year according to a Retail Dive article.
Here is a list of ten of the most wanted sneakers to release in 2022 including the retail price, release date, and what you could purchase the sneaker for today depending on shoe size.
10. Air Jordan 1 High ’85 ‘College Navy’
Retail Price: $200
Release Date: 04/02/2022
Resale price depending on size: $261 to $600
9. Nike Dunk Low ‘Jackie Robinson’
Retail Price: $130
Release Date: 07/19/2022
Resale price depending on size: $365.00 to $774.00
8. Cactus Corp x Nike Air Max 1
Retail Price: $150
Release Date: 05/27/2022
Resale price depending on size: $263 to $450
7. A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4
Retail Price: $225
Release Date: 11/23/2022
Resale price depending on size: $288 to $19,999,999
6. Union x Nike Dunk Low ‘Argon’
Retail Price: $150
Release Date: 04/02/2022
Resale price depending on size: $230 to $335
5. Air Jordan 1 High ‘Chicago’ (Chicago Lost and Found)
Retail Price: $180
Release Date: 11/02/2019
Resale price depending on size: $315 to $899
4. Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Black Phantom’
Retail Price: $150
Release Date: 12/15/2022
Resale price depending on size: $540 to $1,703
3. Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘Brooklyn’
Retail Price: $160
Release Date: 07/21/2022
Resale price depending on size: $1,099 to $4,440
2. Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low ‘Orange Lobster’
Retail Price: $120
Release Date: 12/20/2022
Resale price depending on size: $830 to $1,250
1. Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Reverse Mocha’
Retail Price: $150
Release Date: 07/21/2022
Resale price depending on size: $930 to $1,244
Travis Scott continued to release his highly valued sneaker collabs this year dominating this year with three pairs of sneakers making it into the top 10. Nike Dunks have three pairs make the list. Dunks continue to gain momentum after going under the radar and only appealing to skateboarders and sneakerheads for some time. Jordans retros are a staple in the sneaker world with three pairs making the list without counting collabs. So this year’s list is pretty balanced with three Travis Scott sneakers, three pairs of Dunks, three pairs of Jordan retros, and one of the latest Virgil Abloh Air Force ones.