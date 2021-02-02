Tony and Emmy-winning actor Hal Holbrook reported dead at 95

(AP) – Hal Holbrook, an Emmy and Tony-winning actor whose career lasted for decades, has reportedly died at age 95.

The Associated Press has compiled an obituary video for Holbrook, including photographs and interview clips from the actor over the years.

