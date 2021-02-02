Tony and Emmy-winning actor Hal Holbrook reported dead at 95

(VENN) -- What happens when you have three Academy Award winners doing dozens of video interviews all over the country to promote their new project? They get asked the same questions over and over again and they get bored. That's why our VENN gaming and lifestyle team decided to do things a little differently.

Ahead of the launch of 'The Little Things," the crew at VENN decided to surprise Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto with some game show questions.