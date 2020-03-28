Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson return to U.S.

The celebrity couple return home to the U.S. after being diagnosed with the coronavirus and quarantined in australia.

(FOX NEWS) — One of Hollywood’s favorite couples has returned home after recovering from the coronavirus.

Academy award-winner Tom Hanks and wife, actress Rita Wilson, spotted driving around Los Angeles Friday looking happy and healthy after being quarantined in Australia for two weeks.

Both received coronavirus diagnoses.

The pair contracted the disease while Hanks was filming a bio-pic of Elvis Presley.

He announced the pair had the virus back on March 11th.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: