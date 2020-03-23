Tom Hanks gives an update on his COVID-19 recovery

(FOX NEWS) — Tom Hanks and his wife are on the mend in the land down under.

The Oscar-winning actor and his wife Rita Wilson are in isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus while in Australia for a film preproduction.

Hanks taking to Twitter again to update fans Sunday saying they both feel better.

