Tom Hanks car auctioned

BIESKO BIALA, POLAND (NBC NEWS) — A polish production car, the Syrenka 104, belonging to actor Tom Hanks went up for auction Monday.
Polish fans offered actor, Tom Hanks, an old Syrenka 104 three years ago, a car which was in need of repair and was produced in Bielsko-Biala in the 1960s.
Mr. Hanks restored the car and put it up for auction with the proceeds going to a charity.
All proceeds from the sale of the car will go to the pediatric hospital in Bielsko-Biala to help children with mental health problems.
