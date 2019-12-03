Tom Hanks car auctioned

A Polish production car - the Syrenka 104 - belonging to the American actor Tom Hanks goes up for auction.

BIESKO BIALA, POLAND (NBC NEWS) — A polish production car, the Syrenka 104, belonging to actor Tom Hanks went up for auction Monday.

Polish fans offered actor, Tom Hanks, an old Syrenka 104 three years ago, a car which was in need of repair and was produced in Bielsko-Biala in the 1960s.

Mr. Hanks restored the car and put it up for auction with the proceeds going to a charity.

All proceeds from the sale of the car will go to the pediatric hospital in Bielsko-Biala to help children with mental health problems.

The Latest from MyHighPlains.com: