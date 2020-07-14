Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews will no longer host ‘DWTS’

Tom Bergeron not returning as host of 'dancing with the stars'

(CNN) — Tom Bergeron is stepping away as host of “Dancing with the Stars” after 15 years at the helm.

The longtime host broke the news Monday that he will not be returning to the dancing competition show.

The decision comes as ABC and BBC productions say they are heading in “A new creative direction.”

Co-host Erin Andrews will also not be returning.

Bergeron has been the host of “Dancing with the Stars” since the show began in 2005.

He has won an Emmy for his work.

Andrews has hosted since 2014.

