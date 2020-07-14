Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews will no longer host ‘DWTS’

(CNN) — Tom Bergeron is stepping away as host of “Dancing with the Stars” after 15 years at the helm.
The longtime host broke the news Monday that he will not be returning to the dancing competition show.
The decision comes as ABC and BBC productions say they are heading in “A new creative direction.”
Co-host Erin Andrews will also not be returning.
Bergeron has been the host of “Dancing with the Stars” since the show began in 2005.
He has won an Emmy for his work.
Andrews has hosted since 2014.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- First Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey delivered to Japan
- Panola County caretaker found dead in home, elderly woman found incoherent on floor
- Thousands of Texas prisoners still have the coronavirus. More than 25% of inmates at four units are infected.
- In Fort Worth, activists are hoping voters will reduce the local police budget by as much as $80 million
- UPDATE: Michigan Police at fatal shooting in Delta Township after fight over wearing mask