Todrick Hall accepts Video Music Award for Taylor Swift’s music video

NEWARK, N.J. (KAMR/KCIT) — A former Texas Panhandle resident made quite a splash at the MTV Video Music Awards tonight.
Todrick Hall, who used to live in Plainview, accepted the VMA for co-executive producing Taylor Swift’s music video “You Need to Calm Down.”
Instead of making the speech herself, Swift gave the microphone to Hall.
He took the opportunity to offer some encouraging words to those who feel they are different, asking them to step up and share their art, their stories, and their truths with the world.
He even mentioned growing up in Plainview in his acceptance speech.