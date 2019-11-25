‘Today’ show host Hoda Kotb is engaged

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 12: Hoda Kotb visits Build to discuss her new book “You Are My Happy” at Build Studio on March 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

(WFLA) – Hoda Kotb said yes!

The TODAY co-anchor had more joyous news to share on the show Monday—she and her longtime boyfriend, Joel Schiffman are engaged.

“I have to tell you something that a friend of mine, a friend of ours, asked me to let you guys in on a secret,” Hoda said. “I’ll give you her initials. Her initials are Hoda Kotb, and she’s engaged.”

Kotb hid her engagement ring, then slipped it on for the big announcement.

“My heart has literally been pounding,” she said.

Kotb said her fiancee popped the question while the couple was on a tropical vacation over the weekend.

“We ended up having a little dinner on the beach,” she added. “And he was like, ‘I have something else I would like to say,’ and he said some beautiful things, and then he got down on one knee. Then he said, ‘Would you be my wife?”’

“I was totally shocked,” she said. “He had a good poker face.”

The couple are parents to two children, daughters Haley Joy, 2, and Hope Catherine who they adopted in Feb. 2017 and this April, respectively.

Hoda, 55, and Joel, 61, have been together for six years.

