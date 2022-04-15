AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Blue Handle Publishing, an Amarillo based publishing company, recently announced that Donivan Blair, the current bassist for the Toadies, has signed a publishing deal with Blue Handle so they can release his debut novel.

According to a news release, Blair, who started the band Hagfish with his brother Zach Blair, the current guitarist for Rise Against, will focus on the journey of two brothers sacrificing everything to pursue rock music after leaving a Texas town. Donivan Blair is also a memoirist, winning awards for his book “Even if it Kills Me: Martial Arts, Rock and Roll and Mortality.”

“This is such an exciting project,” Blue Handle President Charles D’Amico said in the release. “We can’t wait to help Doni show readers what it’s really like for aspiring artists, and to inspire others to pursue their dreams no matter the cost.”

According to the release, the two brothers grew up in Sherman. Hagfish toured throughout the 1990’s with bands like Everclear and The Offspring, recording a number of albums and EP’s in the process. Donivan Blair joined the Toadies in 2008.

Donivan Blair’s debut novel is tentatively scheduled for release in the fall of 2023. He lives in Amarillo when he is not touring.