‘Time Person of the Year’ to be revealed on NBC special

(NBC) – As 2020 starts to draw to a close that means lots of year-end countdowns and year-end honors, one of those is being announced tonight.

“Time” magazine will be revealing its “Person of the Year” in an hour-long special on NBC at 10 p.m.

There’s certainly no shortage of possibilities for highlighting the individual or group that’s had the greatest impact on the events of 2020. But, as the magazine has done at times in the past, it could throw a curveball.

“’Person of the Year’ is not always a person, although it traditionally has been, and I think there are many of our readers and audience around the world certainly find it most satisfying when it is,” explained “Time” Exec. Editor, Ben Goldberger. “But, we’ve not only named individual people, but many groups and we’ve named actual objects before. The personal computer was ‘Person of the Year’ and we also named the planet earth which was an early clarion call about the dangers of climate change.”

Goldberger also touched on how difficult it was to choose this year’s honoree.

“It’s tough every year, this year may well be the most challenging yet. As well all know, this is a year unlike any before it, certainly in my lifetime. I imagine in any of our lifetimes. And there have been so many seismic stories this year, that in any other year, would have lent themselves to being ‘Person of the Year’ in some form. This year, there’s no doubt, it was a special challenge.”

“The Computer” was “Person of the Year” in 1982 and “The Endangered Earth” received its recognition in 1988.

“Time Person of the Year” airs tonight at 10 p.m. on NBC4